Interior Ministry Day: 29 employees who intervened during floods receive honorary ensign

Interior Minister Carmen Dan bestowed the Interior Affairs Ministry (MAI) Honorary Ensign upon a number of 29 employees of the ministry who participated in operations for rescuing people from the floods, informs Agerpres.

"I have bestowed the honorary ensign upon some special people. Believe me, we had a difficult time in choosing the heroes of this day, because the MAI has many people whom it prides itself with and who contribute daily to increasing the prestige of this institution. And recently, they have bee involved again in the dramatic life-saving actions, all those who were awarded today are those who actively participated in these missions, saving human lives," Minister Carmen Dan stated on Monday.

She voiced her conviction that those who truly deserve a proof of gratitude are those who honor the ministry, through their concrete actions.

The Minister announced that, throughout this summer, each Saturday, a guard exchange ceremony will be held in front of the ministry.

"I want to announce you that, as of this end of the week and up to September, every Saturday, starting 11:00 hrs, outside the Interior Affairs Ministry headquarters, a guard exchange ceremony will be held, an event which the Bucharest residents, and not only, are less familiar with, but which we can be seen in institutions with a military tradition of several European capitals. We dedicate this moment, in the Centennial Year, to all Romanians and guests who tour the Capital this summer," Carmen Dan stated.

On the occasion of celebrating the Day of the Interior Affairs Ministry, which was celebrated for the first time, the flags of Romania, next to those of the European Union and NATO have been hoisted on a 9 meter mast and the three anthems were played.

The 30th "Mihai Viteazul" Guard Brigade performed the national anthem and the national flag was blessed by synod of priests.