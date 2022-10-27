International conference dedicated to women MPs in Romania and promotion of gender equality, organised by Senate

The Senate, at the initiative of acting president Alina Gorghiu, will organize, on November 1, the international conference "Women MPS in Romania and the promotion of gender equality as a national commitment", held under the High Patronage of President Klaus Iohannis, informs the Senate in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

The event aims to constitute a forum for applied debates, converging at the national and European level, that empowers the potential of women in the Romanian Parliament, both in power and in the opposition, ensuring full and efficient participation, as well as equal opportunities in filling top positions at leadership level in the political, economic and public sphere. At the same time, the conference aims to identify some legislative mechanisms that will lead to the elimination of all forms of violence against women in the public and private spheres, including trafficking, sexual exploitation and other types of exploitation, says the source.

Structured on four sessions of presentations and debates, the conference will address the following topics of interest: the situation of gender equality in Romania, European programmes and public policies in the field, women's access to leadership positions, discrimination, domestic violence, systemic sexism and the effectiveness of gender quotas in promoting a fair representation of women in politics. Also, the discussions will focus on concrete ways to improve the current legislation regarding the promotion of equal opportunities and the elimination of all forms of discrimination based on gender in the public and private sectors.

On the occasion of the conference will be launched the Women MPs in Romania Platform, the 2020 - 2024 legislature, which aims to give women MPs a unified voice for adopting a courageous approach to gender issues and identifying the best solutions for women's problems, beyond any political affiliation. According to the press release, this platform is all the more necessary as the political representation of women in our country is far from satisfactory: only 17% in Parliament and 9% in the Government, while in the EU the average representation of women in the national legislatures stands at 39.5%.

The event will be attended by prominent political figures from Romania and the European Union, ambassadors and heads of missions accredited in Bucharest, as well as national and international experts.