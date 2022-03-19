International Day of La Francophonie: Film screenings, conferences, concerts, performances in Ministry of Culture institutions

Institutions under the Ministry of Culture celebrate International Francophonie Day with film screenings, conferences, concerts, shows or exhibitions, which will take place on Sunday and Monday, some of which will take place online, Agerpres reports.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Culture, the Museum of the Romanian Peasant invites the public, on Sunday, to watch some French productions or co-productions presented in the "Horia Bernea" Studio Cinema's program, and on the same day, at the Bucharest National Opera where the ballet "Giselle", by French composer Adolphe Charles Adam, conductor Ciprian Teodorescu is scheduled. The casting of the ONB performance will include a large number of refugee dancers from Ukraine, who have recently been granted collaboration contracts with the Bucharest Opera.The Bucharest National Theater dedicates two events to celebrating the International Francophonie Day: on Sunday, from 20:00, in Sala de Pictura, the show "Goodbye, Mr. Haffman" by Jean-Phillipe Daguerre is scheduled, and on Monday - the conference "Francophonie, Entrepreneurship and Francophone Leadership in Romania ".A concert of French baroque music and old Romanian music performed by the SEMPER Ensemble and the band Trei parale will take place on Sunday, at 19.00, in the Royal Dining Room at the National Museum of Art of Romania.The National Library of Romania invites visitors to the book exhibition "Romanian Voices in Exile in Paris", a selection of documents in the current collection of the institution, books belonging to Romanian authors who took the path of exile during the communist period and whose writings were influenced by French literature.ARTEXIM presents on the website of the "George Enescu" International Festival an excerpt from one of the two concerts of the French National Opera, conducted by maestro Cristian Macelaru.The National Village Museum "Dimitrie Gusti" will publish, on Sunday, on the Facebook page a follow-up film of a workshop-type activity that took place in 2019 - En francais s'il vous plait!. The workshop "Francophone Meetings: Embroidery, Traditions and Entrepreneurship", and the Peles National Museum will present, on social media platforms, the documentary "La verrerie parlante dans les chateaux royaux de Sinaia" ("Talking Glassware in the Royal Castles of Sinaia").***On March 20, 1970, the foundations of Institutional Francophonie were laid, through the creation of the Agency for Cultural and Technical Cooperation, with 21 states and governments signing the convention establishing this intergovernmental organization based on a common denominator: the use of the French language.The Agency for Cultural and Technical Cooperation became, in 1998, the Intergovernmental Organization of La Francophonie, and, in 2005, the International Organization of La Francophonie.Romania obtained observer status in 1991, and two years later it became a full member of the OIF. Every year, on March 20, since 1998, the OIF member countries celebrate the International Day of La Francophonie through various cultural events.