International sculpture competition for King Mihai's statue in Sinaia kicks off

Government Secretary General Antonel Tanase participated on Sunday in the official launch of the International Sculpture Competition for the creation of the statue of King Mihai, which will be placed next year in Sinaia.

"The ceremony, organised on the 99th anniversary of King Mihai's birth and the celebration of Romanian Army Day, took place in King Mihai Square in Bucharest," a Government Secretariat General (SGG) press release reads.

Antonel Tanase brought to mind that October 25 is a day with profound meanings for Romania.

"I invite you to remember today, on the 99th anniversary of the birth of King Mihai, the memorable speech he delivered to Parliament on October 25, 2011. As King Mihai said at the time, 'we cannot have a future without respecting our past' and our first duty on October 25 is 'to remember all those who died for our independence and liberties.' One of these great statesmen, who dedicated his entire life to Romania and the Romanian people, was King Mihai. He was a unique personality in our history, who, through personal example, showed us how important it is for the society the guarantee and strengthening of democracy and human freedoms, and the respect of the laws and institutions of the state," the Secretary General of the Government said.

He pointed out that King Mihai and the Royal Family contributed to the consolidation of Romania through love of country, faith, loyalty, seriousness, competence and courage, and these are also the fundamental qualities of the Romanian Army.

"Finally, let us remember with respect and modesty the whole life of King Mihai and the particularly difficult trials that the Romanian Army went through throughout history. Let us be inspired by the strength and courage of King Mihai and the martyrs of this nation and have the strength to learn from history in order to succeed, together, to build a better future for our country," Tanase said.

