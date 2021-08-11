International Telecommunication Union chooses Romania to host 2022 summit

On Wednesday, the Romanian government approved the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the International Telecommunication Union on the hosting, organisation and funding of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference 2022 (PP-22), according to Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation Ciprian Teleman, agerpres reports.

"ITU, the world's largest telecommunications organisation, has chosen for the first time in 30 years a country in Europe, Romania, as the host country for its next year's meeting. At that meeting, the body will elect its president and leading board of ITU (International Telecommunication Union), a UN agency specialising in ICT (Information and Communication Technology). At the initiative of MCID and ANCOM, the government approved today the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the International Telecommunication Union on the hosting, organisation and funding of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference 2022 (PP-22)," Teleman wrote on Facebook.

He said that this conference is held every four years and it is the event where officials of the 193 member states analyse and set standards for information and communication technology, "with sustained efforts on the subject of digital transformation and digital inclusion for emerging communities."In the minister's opinion, hosting the event "represents an opportunity for Romania to consolidate" its role of "important" member of the global community in the field of ICT.