Internationally-acclaimed musicians to perform in royal charitable concert

The Royal Charitable Concert, one of the longest living and most successful fundraising events in Romania, will bring to the stages the Romanian Athenaeum on October 25, soprano Cellia Costea, tenor Teodor Ilincai and the Romanian Youth Orchestra, conducted by Gabriel Bebeselea.

According to a press statement released by the organiser, the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation, the schedule of the 12th edition of the event will introduce the audience to the bohemian atmosphere of Italian opera.The funds raised during the concert will support the Tinere Talente, a young talent scouting programme, under which the foundation offers scholarships, mentoring and promotion to the most talented Romanian young artists from modest families.Organised annually since 2008 by the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation, the Royal Charitable Concert has traditionally taken place on October 25, the anniversary of Romania's late King Mihai I, a co-founder of the foundation. Each edition of the anniversary concert brought to the stages of the Romanian Athenaeum the most talented musicians of the moment and big orchestras in support of talented Romanian young artists.The funds raised from sponsorships and donations at the royal concert amounts to more than 1,300,000 euros over time, having developed the Young Talents national programme. More than 300 scholarships have been awarded to early career artists who come from low-income families. With support from mentors and sustained promotion, the recipients have achieved outstanding national and international performances.Tickets can be purchased on www.eventbook.ro, for between 200 and 400 lei, with the proceeds to be donated to the Young Talents national programme.