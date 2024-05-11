Internationally pursued, brought to Romania by the police

The Romanian police brought nine people to the country, on May 9 and 10, on whose names warrants were issued for the execution of custodial sentences or preventive arrest warrants, Agerpres reports.
At the same time, a 42-year-old man from Maramures, wanted internationally, was brought from Germany, having been issued by the Targu Lapus Court, in his name, a warrant for the execution of the prison sentence of 3 years and 4 months.
On May 10, another man, 29 years old, from Arad, was escorted from Germany, being pursued internationally for the crime of human trafficking. The Dolj Court issued a preventive arrest warrant on his behalf.
At the same time, a 30-year-old man from Brasov, wanted internationally for committing traffic crimes, was brought. He was brought from Germany, having been issued by the Brasov Court, in his name, a warrant for the execution of the prison sentence of 3 years and 3 months.
At the same time, on May 10, a Romanian Police escort brought a 61-year-old man, wanted internationally for the crime of cutting down trees. He was brought from Great Britain, having been issued by the Moinesti Court, in his name, a warrant for the execution of the prison sentence of 2 years and 8 months.
Another man, 30 years old, from Suceava, was escorted from Great Britain, being pursued internationally for committing a traffic offence. The Radauti Court issued a prison sentence in his name, and he was sentenced to 4 years in prison.
On May 10 this year, a 23-year-old man, domiciled in Tulcea, wanted internationally for the crime of participating in an organized criminal group, was escorted from France, being sentenced by the Braila Court to 3 years and 6 months prison.
At the same time, a 31-year-old man from Botosani, wanted internationally for committing road crimes, was escorted from Austria, being sentenced by the Darabani Court to 2 years and 2 months in prison. At the same time, a 51-year-old man from Mehedinti, wanted internationally for committing traffic crimes, was brought from Italy, having been issued by the Orsova Court, in his name, a warrant for the execution of the prison sentence of 1 year and 2 months.
Those in question were imprisoned, in order to execute the warrants.