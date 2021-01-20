IntMin Bode: I got vaccinated with confidence as the only way to get rid of this pandemic

Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Wednesday that he let him get vaccinated with confidence in science, as vaccination is the only way to get rid of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and return to a normal life, according to AGERPRES.

"I let myself get vaccinated with a sense of trust, confidence in science, because I consider that the only way to get rid of this pandemic, I trust that we are on the right track toward regaining our right to a normal life, to life we used to have before this pandemic," Bode said.

He added that a rapid return to normalcy depends on the number of people who will get vaccinated.

"The decision to get vaccinated belongs to every citizen, but the number of those who will get vaccinated depends very much on whether the return to normalcy will be a quick one or a slower one. I urge all Romanians to get vaccinated, regardless of whether they have contacted this disease or they experienced the disease as I did," added the minister.

Bode was vaccinated at the Dr. Carol Davila Central Military Hospital in Bucharest along with other members of the government.