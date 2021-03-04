IntMin Bode: Investigation to be conducted at Precinct 16; that behaviour is unacceptable

Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Thursday that an investigation will be conducted in the events that took place at Precinct 16, according to AGERPRES.

"The act took place in September 2020; all the legal procedures followed, a case was opened in rem, and yesterday's decision to detain eight of the nine suspects, given the accusations brought against them, is from my point the right one. It is unacceptable for you to behave in such a way that you wear a police uniform. Of course an investigation will follow; we will see exactly what the evidence is, but if one percent of what was publicly said is real, these individuals do not honour the police uniform," Bode said at the Henri Coanda Airport, at an event organised by the Border Police.

He gave assurances that the Romanian Police will modernise, will coldly analyse what happened at Onesti, at Precinct 16 in Bucharest and other instances and will modernise its legislation.

"And I will never say slippages like the one at Precinct 16 equal a fundamental institution of the Romanian state, such as the Romanian Police," the minister added.

On Wednesday, eight officers of Precinct 16 Bucharest were detained by prosecutors with the Bucharest Tribunal for unlawful deprivation of liberty and torture, being accused of having battered two young people in the Eroii Revolutiei area last September.

According to a statement by the Bucharest Prosecutor's Office, another police officer is being investigated under judicial control for complicity in torture.

In September 2020, two young people complained that they had been beaten by the police in the Eroii Revolutiei area, after telling the officers that they were not wearing a protective mask and were issuing unreasonable fines. One of the young men complained that the policemen handcuffed him and hit him with a police baton, fists and feet, after which they put him in a police van and took him to a nearby field at Jilava, where he was allegedly tortured.