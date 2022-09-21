IntMin Bode meets LIBE delegation, discusses effects of Ukrainian war

On Wednesday, the Minister of Interior, Lucian Bode, had a meeting with a delegation of the European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE), discussing ways to manage the effects of the war in Ukraine and Romania's accession to the Schengen Area.

In this context, Bode stated that Romania closely coordinates its activities with the authorities in Chisinau to manage the flow of Ukrainian citizens.

"Today I've had a meeting with a delegation of the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) of the European Parliament, which is visiting Romania and Poland. Our main topic of discussion was related to the management, at the national level, of the effects generated by the military aggression of the Russian Federation on Ukraine," the Minister of the Interior wrote on Facebook.

He specified that there is need, perhaps more than ever, of unity and coordination at the European level and he appreciated the interest that the European Parliament is investing in this situation.

"The meeting was a very good opportunity to present to the members of the European Parliament the actions carried out by the Romanian authorities from a humanitarian and security perspective. At the same time, our partners took this opportunity to better understand the extraordinary magnitude of the response offered by Romania to the humanitarian and security crisis in Ukraine," added Lucian Bode, told Agerpres.

The Minister of Interior showed that the members of the LIBE Committee conveyed all their appreciation for the efforts carried out at the national level and assured Romania of the support of the European Parliament in managing this situation.

"Last but not least, I discussed with the members of the European Parliament the subject of Romania's accession to the Schengen area, and I thanked them for the constant support they offered us in achieving this goal. The national response to this crisis proves, once again, that Romania's reaction was according to the exceptional nature of the situation at the border and that Romania is fully prepared to join Schengen," stated the Minister of the Interior.