IntMin Bode on plagiarism accusations: USR's demarche embarrassing, full of lies

Interior Minister Lucian Bode stated on Monday that the Save Romania Union's (USR) demarche regarding the plagiarism accusations of his doctoral thesis is "full of lies and disinformation," mentioning that he observed the law and one of the most important pieces he has in the doctoral degree file is the National Council to Attest University Titles, Diplomas and Certificates (CNATDCU) decision, told Agerpres.

"I've seen the crib sheet presented by the USR. An embarrassing demarche, just as it was the demarche with the accusations related to the procurement of special vehicles from the Romanian Police, an approach that has no substance whatsoever, a demarche full of lies. You will find there lies by omission, disinformation and a lot of stupidity. I will explain publicly what were the legal procedural stages that I underwent," Bode told Parliament.

He said that the "Babes-Bolyai" University drafted and sent to the Education Ministry in 2018 all the necessary documents to issue the PhD title.

The Minister mentioned that he is not afraid of an analysis on his doctoral thesis.

Deputy Cristian Ghinea, the coordinator of the public policies department of the USR, argued on Monday that, according to the first results of the research conducted by the party, the PhD thesis of Interior Minister Lucian Bode is "a shameful, childish plagiarism."

Furthermore, he announced that the USR filed a request on the Law of public information, on this topic at the "Babes-Bolay" University, where Lucian Bode delivered his PhD thesis, and the party will notify the CNATDCU.

He mentions "entire passages of texts taken from Wikipedia, from the UN reports which can be found on Wikisource and which are in no way quotes or - and this is kind of funny - are introductions to academic articles available on Google."