IntMin Bode: Saturday's anti-mask protests' organisers fined

The organizers of the protest against the Covid-19 combating measures on Saturday evening in Bucharest received 42 sanctions worth 48,400 lei, Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Monday.

He said that although the police forces were provoked, sprayed with water or were hit with various objects, they reacted responsibly, professionally and at the right time, extracting those guilty of such deeds, taking them to the police stations and sanctioning them accordingly.

"We are talking about eight such people, only in Bucharest. (...) The eight were led to the police station because of throwing various items at the law enforcement and were sanctioned for the contraventions," Bode said.

He pointed out that on Saturday there were protests in 19 counties and Bucharest municipality, with about 18,000 people registered, of whom 3,000 at the level of the 19 counties and 15,000 in Bucharest.

"The law enforcement acted with responsibility, with professionalism, even though we saw that the statement of the spokesperson of the Gendarmerie, who thanked the protesters for protesting safely, aroused many discussions in the public space. I cannot thank some people who do not respect the law, but at the same time, I saw in Bucharest 15,000 people who chose to protest peacefully, under the conditions in which we had information that among these 15,000 people there were groups inciting to acts of violence," the interior minister said.

Bode mentioned that, at the end of the week that ended, the MAI acted with over 24,000 law enforcement staff, on public safety, on emergency situations, on the border area of illegal migration and on the area of compliance with sanitary protection measures.