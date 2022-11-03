IntMin Bode says electronic identity card project to start in Bucharest next summer

Minister of Interior Lucian Bode on Thursday said that the implementation of the project regarding the issuance of electronic identity cards will begin in Bucharest next summer, told Agerpres.

"The electronic identity card, like the qualified electronic signature, will allow citizens to authenticate in the IT system, in the IT systems of the Ministry of the Interior and in the IT systems of public or private institutions. This modern identity validation tool will facilitate citizen's access to multiple electronic services, whether we are talking about banking, social, financial services, with major effects in simplifying the relationship with public authorities, increasing the quality and accessibility of public services. (...) We have a pilot project being implemented in the municipality of Cluj-Napoca. There were 5,287 electronic identity cards that have already been issued. By next year's summer, we will expand the issuance of the electronic identity card to the national level. In Bucharest, we estimate that we are going to start implementing this project in June-July next year, after which we will continue to all the large municipalities in the second half of 2023," said Bode, at the event "Digital Romania, Liberal Romania," organized by the PNL (National Liberal Party).

He added that there is 200 million euros in funding for this project, and the ministry's goal is to provide such electronic identity cards to between 5 and 8 million citizens by the end of 2026.

Lucian Bode added that the Ministry of Interior is also implementing another project - a centre for providing electronic services.

"Basically, this project is meant to simplify citizens' access and also the private sector's access to the services provided by the Ministry of the Interior in order to facilitate the online interaction of beneficiaries with public service providers. The project's implementation started in 2019 and we intend to complete it next year, with non-reimbursable European funds used for it reaching approximately 20 million euros," said Bode.