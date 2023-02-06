IntMin Bode says there is a concerted political attack against him in the past months

The Minister of Interior, Lucian Bode, on Monday said there has been a concerted political attack against him for months, noting that, in order to participate in the debate of the simple motion submitted to the Chamber of Deputies, he gave up a joint Romania - Republic of Moldova action, told Agerpres.

"I responded today to a regulatory, democratic request of the Chamber of Deputies and appeared before fellow deputies to explain, as far as the signatories of the so-called motion can understand, what are, in fact, the reasons behind this concerted political attack, which went on for several months, against me. Today, although I should have participated in a joint activity between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, in Vama Albita, (...) I canceled this joint activity with the Republic of Moldova, and I am present here, today, in front of my fellow MPs," stated Bode, before the debates.

He claimed that he has specific arguments for the text of the motion. At the same time, Bode stated that the motion "has nothing to do" with the Regulation of the Chamber of Deputies, which stipulates that such an approach can be taken by 50 Mps on matters of internal policy.

"MAI is mentioned in this motion only once, while the names of a journalist and USR (Save Romania Union) are mentioned 12 times," explained the minister.