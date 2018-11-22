IntMin Dan assures Moldovan counterpart Jizdan of further support in process of institutional reform

Interior Minister Carmen Dan gave assurances to his Moldovan counterpart Alexandru Jizdan that the Interior Ministry (MAI) will continue its support in terms of the institutional reform process of Chisinau, in the context of the joint sitting of the governments of Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

According to a release of the MAI sent to AGERPRES, the heads of border police of the two countries signed on Thursday a document of bilateral co-operation with impact on border co-operation at the end of the government meeting.

"After it will come into force, the two parties will be able to implement joint patrolling mechanism across the entire segment of the border," the release mentions.

The quoted source brings to mind that the relation between Romania's Interior Ministry and that of the Republic of Moldova underwent several stages on various areas of activity.

It was mentioned that on 14 November, the European Commission approved three large infrastructure projects lodged by the MAI together with partners from Moldova, within the 2014-2020 Romania-Republic of Moldova Joint Operational Programme.

"They have an overall financial allocation of 28.7 million euro and aim to expand the communication infrastructure on the Chisinau-Bucharest route, to expand the Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication (SMURD) infrastructure in the cross-border area and to develop cooperation in view of fighting organized crime. We mention that within the "Regional Cooperation for Preventing and Fighting Romania-Moldova Cross-Border Criminality" project, 14 police headquarters are to be upgraded belonging to the Romanian Police and two objectives belonging to the Romanian Border Police. The implementation of the three projects will lead to the development of the technical and operational capability of the structures involved, and the final result will be represented by the improvement of the citizens' living conditions by providing some high-performance public services," the release mentions.

AGERPRES .