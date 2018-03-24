IntMin Dan: Congratulations to those putting the sense of duty and the law above all

Interior Minister Carmen Dan sent a message on Sunday, March 25, the Romanian Police Day, congratulating all those who put the sense of duty to the community and the law above all.

"Human, moral and national values are interwoven on this day through the celebration of two important events that are closely related: the Day of the Romanian Police and the celebration of the Annunciation. The Day of the Romanian Police is not only a celebration of the police officers, but also of the citizens, whose daily safety and peace the law enforcement people ensure, thus displaying of honour, sacrifice and courage. On this occasion, let me congratulate all those who put duty towards the community and the law above all, those who have contributed to the normal functioning of the society and who have entirely respected their oath to the country," Dan wrote in a Facebook post.She voiced conviction that the Police will continue to direct their attention to their missions and to those who see the Police as a provider of security and trust."Congratulations, best wishes and stamina to everyone who defends the fundamental rights and liberties of the citizens! Many achievements to those who are far from the country successfully representing the Romanian Police on international missions," reads the post.

Dan points out that for her, the most recent example of dedication, power and courage is Ciprian Sfichi, a police officer seriously injured in late 2017 after being attacked and struck with a sword in the head during a search in Radauti, Suceava County.



"I saw him again some days ago and I gave him an icon of the Annunciation to boost his confidence and hope. Ciprian is fine!" said Dan.

AGERPRES .