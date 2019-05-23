IntMin Dan: Idea that entire town blocked for PSD rally in Targoviste, exaggerated

The idea that the entire town was blocked at the PSD [the Social Democratic Party, major at rule, ed.n] rally in Targoviste "was deliberately exaggerated," said Interior Minister Carmen Dan on Thursday, arguing that measures were taken to restrict access to the area where the public gathering was taking place.

"I know that measures have been taken to restrict access to an area where a public gathering was taking place, an electoral rally by the organizer, and access was restricted only to that area that was licensed and legal. Moreover, I think that a better solution could have been found for the access of the persons authorized to attend that public gathering, possibly nametags, badges or anything else, but the password was agreed by the organizer who also had responsibilities in this respect and those who ensured the public order measures, namely the Police and the Gendarmerie," said Carmen Dan, at the entrance to the Interior Ministry (MAI) headquarters."If we are talking about restrictive measures, I remind Mr. President that such measures to restrict the area he crosses are also taken in his case, by the same Police and Gendarmerie commanders who have the responsibility and duty to watch over and ensure that public order and safety measures are being observed," said Carmen Dan."I saw yesterday the President accusing - as usual, without having the real information, although he has absolutely all the levers to find out - accusing the Police and the Gendarmerie and referring to situations, we are talking about Topoloveni, where people were arrested. Well, if the Romanian President does not know the difference between an arrested person and a person who is driven to the police station for identification, then it is very serious," said the Interior Minister.Asked what she thinks of the statement of the Romanian Prosecutor General according to which an August 10 could repeat itself anytime, given that next year will be an electoral one, she replied: "I do not see it in any way. I wish the Interim Prosecutor General of Romania would take all the information about the investigation into his own yard and then speak when he has got all the facts straight."