IntMin Vela announces restriction-free cross-border traffic with Hungary as of 21:00 hrs

Minister of the Interior Marcel Vela declared on Friday that Hungary has lifted the restriction under which travelers were allowed to transit the neighboring country's territory only within certain time intervals, so that traffic from Romania to Hungary can carry on continuously; this is expected to eliminate crowding at certain border checkpoints.

"As of today, the regulation imposing a certain time window for entering Hungary is no longer in effect. Therefore, travel from Romania to Hungary is free at any time and from 21.00 hrs this evening, when traffic on the border with Austria will be opened, travel across Hungary will be on a permanent basis, it will no longer be halted tomorrow at 13.00 hrs. So, cross-border travel between Romania and Hungary is free at any time. The restriction imposed by the Hungarian authorities, which allowed transit from Austria to Romania via Hungary only between certain hours, and which caused hot spots in traffic at Romania's border because of the high sudden inflow of travelers, no longer exists," Marcel Vela said at he visited the Nadlac I border crossing point.

The IntMin said that pedestrian cross-border transit is still in place, but that he hopes that with the resumption of international passenger transport as of June 1, this phenomenon will be kept at a minimum.