IntMin Vela: Cinemas, theaters may use only half of their maximum capacity

Cinemas and theaters may use only half of their maximum capacity for the reopening on September 1, Interior Minister Marcel Vela said on Monday at a briefing at the end of the Government meeting.

On Monday, the Executive adopted the decision that allows their reopening in the context of the state of alert on the Romanian territory."The resumption of the activities of cinemas, show and concert institutions, popular arts and crafts schools, the organization and development of the activity of cinemas, show and concert institutions will be allowed without exceeding 50 percent of the maximum capacity," Vela said.The same decision stipulates that there can be a maximum of three people at the drive-in events in the car, the minister added. This Government's Decision also increases the number of participants in private events, training courses, workshops for adults, including those for the implementation of projects funded by European funds - from 20 to a maximum of 50 indoors and from 50 to a maximum of 100 outdoors.Vela brought to mind that indoor cafés and restaurants will also be open as of Tuesday.This resumption of activities in the cultural field, in cafés and restaurants, but also in the field of gambling is allowed "in all counties where the cumulative incidence in 14 days is 1.5 cases confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection per 1,000 inhabitants," said the minister.Depending on this threshold, the County Committees for Emergency Situations may decide to restrict, close or resume activities. According to the Government's Decision, "the incidence rate of the cases related to the envisaged measures is analyzed weekly and reported to the National Committee for Emergency Situations by the National Institute of Public Health".Following the adoption of the decision, on Monday, said Marcel Vela, joint orders of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Economy and Culture will be drawn up on the measures to be taken to resume the activities of HoReCa and performing arts and cinematography.