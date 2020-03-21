IntMin Vela: Entrance to Romania of foreign citizens and stateless, forbidden

Interior Minister Marcel Vela in a press statement on Saturday said that the entrance on Romania's territory, through the state border crossing points, of foreign citizens and stateless persons, except for the situation in which they transit Romania's territory, on transit corridors, organised through agreements with the foreign states, will be forbidden.

According to the military ordinance setting new measures for the prevention of the COVID-19 spread, the measure is to be enforced as of 22,00hrs on Sunday.Vela said that, by exception, it is allowed the entrance on Romania's territory of foreign citizens and stateless persons from several categories.