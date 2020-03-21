 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

IntMin Vela: Entrance to Romania of foreign citizens and stateless, forbidden

MAI
Octavian Neagu Vela Costache

Interior Minister Marcel Vela in a press statement on Saturday said that the entrance on Romania's territory, through the state border crossing points, of foreign citizens and stateless persons, except for the situation in which they transit Romania's territory, on transit corridors, organised through agreements with the foreign states, will be forbidden.

According to the military ordinance setting new measures for the prevention of the COVID-19 spread, the measure is to be enforced as of 22,00hrs on Sunday.

Vela said that, by exception, it is allowed the entrance on Romania's territory of foreign citizens and stateless persons from several categories.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.