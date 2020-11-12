IntMin Vela: Wednesday's actions - record in Interior Ministry's activity - 465 people heard, 98 - detained

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Marcel Vela, announced on Thursday that the actions of the Ministry of Interior from the previous day were a success, as following the raids 465 people were taken to hearings and 98 detained, according to AGERPRES.

"The Z' Day was a record in the activity of the Ministry of Interior," Marcel Vela said on Thursday in a statement at the ministry's headquarters.



He said that of the 465 people interrogated, 98 were detained for 24 hours and 27 were placed under judicial control.



Also, 19 wanted persons were arrested and imprisoned.



Following Wednesday's actions, 33.5 kg of drugs in various forms, eight luxury cars, 4.5 kg of gold and three tons of alcohol were confiscated, Vela added.



"We carried out 619 actions, of which 489 searches and 130 raids. Therefore, there is zero tolerance for crime. The D-Day was a record in the activity of the Ministry of Interior," said the interior minister.



Marcel Vela added that 317 telephones were confiscated for information search, as well as 14 illegally possessed weapons and several hundred cartridges. Sums of money were also seized - 870,000 lei, 211,000 euros, 1,000 dollars and 8,500 pounds.



"Goods worth 15 million lei were seized, meaning 40 cars and 12 buildings. I want to announce to all Romanians that the offensive continues. For example, today, we are conducting 55 searches in Galati, Botosani, Iasi, Teleorman, Vrancea and Bucharest. These actions have hundreds of hours of research, documentation and investigation behind them," added Minister Vela.