IntMin Vela:Some candidates' desperation for losing their mayoral seat shouldn't lead to law violation

Interior Minister Marcel Vela maintains that he remains "very attentive" about what is happening in the context of the recent local elections and announces that he will not tolerate "any deviation from the law".

"I have been and remain very attentive to everything that is going on in the context of this election and, believe me, I will not tolerate any deviation from the law! My colleagues in the Ministry of the Interior are still on duty. Even though the voters have already cast their ballot, the electoral process has not come to an end. We will remain vigilant about the respect for the law, so that this election reflects faithfully and categorically the will of the Romanians of 27 September. The desperation of some candidates for losing the mayoral seat or the council elections should not lead to a violation of the law, to electoral fraud. It's a matter of respect for voters, knowing how to lose with dignity," Marcel Vela wrote Tuesday on his Facebook page.

He mentions that he has been in politics for over 30 years, and when he ran, he lost or won, by respecting the decision of the electorate.

"That's democracy, that's normality! I know that the resistance to change can be huge, but this is the vote, it is the will of the generations that we have grown. Respect the vote, respect the law! All reports of criminal offences have been registered with the competent prosecutor's office and investigations are carried out under the direction of the prosecutors. There are already three people detained for committing illegal acts in the context of local elections and several hundred others under investigation. I assure all Romanians that we are determined that, in all situations where violations of the law have been reported, we will shed light and find out the truth," the Interior Minister points out.