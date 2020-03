IntMin: We decided to quarantine Municipality of Suceava and adjoining area

Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced on Monday evening the issuance of Military Ordinance No. 6, which provides the quarantine of the Municipality of Suceava and an adjoining area, made up of eight communes, as well as the establishment of a protection area on some administrative-territorial units of Suceava County.

Out of the total number of 2,109 COVID-19 cases in Romania, 593 are in Suceava.