Intotero: Measures to combat drug use - an application, caravans and aggressive campaigns for prevention

The Minister of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities, Natalia Intotero, announced on Tuesday several measures to combat drug use, noting that an application intended for pupils, students, parents and grandparents, which will contain information on this topic, a caravan with a personalized coach and aggressive campaigns to prevent the consumption of such substances will be carried out.

"In the area of drug prevention, we are in progress, we have finished the draft of an application that will contain information on everything that means the prevention of drug consumption. This application will benefit from information from the National Anti-Drug Agency, the Ministry of the Interior and, equally, from the National Directorate for Cyber Security. This application will be dedicated to pupils, students, as well as parents and grandparents. We want it to be made as attractive as possible," said Intotero, at hers hearing in the Labour Committee of the Chamber of Deputies.

She specified that the first meeting of the Interministerial Committee is to take place.

"I had a discussion with Minister Catalin Predoiu, it is intended to hold the first meeting of that Interministerial Committee that was decided after the CSAT meeting. We, as an institution, will be part of this committee and we will present this application and we are waiting and suggestions, and then we will open the auction for those who want to get involved," Intotero mentioned.

She also explained that it is necessary to tighten the penalties for drug trafficking, but also to create centers for the treatment of drug users.

"Also, very important is the tightening of punishments and, not least, the establishment of addiction centers, not only for drugs, but also for other areas. Tomorrow afternoon I will have a trip to Brasov. I understood that in Brasov, here I know from the press, and now I'm going to check, Cluj, Harghita and Sibiu are four such centers, built 20 years ago by the Ministry of the Interior, which are closed. I want to see if it's true. I want to see where those buildings are, why are they not working and let's get them up and running immediately. These centers must have a recovery role. It is not normal for parents who identify their children to have fallen into this passion to have to take them to a hospital of psychiatry," the minister also stated.

She mentioned the need for "continuous and adapted" prevention campaigns to the age level of young people.

he next period, we propose to create a caravan, a personalized bus, which will go to all the counties of the country, a very well performed and created theater play by high school students and, of course, young people who, through support, managed to overcome this problem, to drug use, but also influencers, both from the artistic side and representatives from the media area, who chose to be our partners", said the minister.

AGERPRES