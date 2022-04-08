Inundatii.ro brand wins bronze medal in 'Transform Awards Europe' competition

The Inundatii.ro brand, which was developed within a project carried out by the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests (MMAP), in partnership with the National Administration "Romanian Waters" (ANAR) and with the support of the World Bank, won the bronze medal in the "Transform Awards Europe" competition, held in London (UK), informs a press release of the MMAP sent on Friday to AGERPRES.

"I am glad that the efforts made in this project are proving to be so quickly recognized internationally! The Inundatii.ro brand needs to be recognized by everyone, it needs to represent trust and professionalism. Flood Risk and Hazard Maps, Flood Risk Management Plans, which will result at the end of the project, after the debate phase with the public and stakeholders, will be accessible to all public authorities and institutions, but also to the general public, through the GIS portal. We can see floods happening all over the globe, there are natural phenomena that occur more and more often, even in cities, and that is why we need to know how to react, what are the responsibilities of each actor but, especially, we need to know how to live respecting nature," said the Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, Barna Tanczos, Agerpres.ro informs.

The brand that represents the RO-Floods project competed in the "Best visual identity from the public sector" category: https://www.transformmagazine.net/awards/europe/the-winners. "Transform Awards Europe" is the most prestigious international competition that rewards excellence in branding and this was its 14th edition.

The Inundatii.ro brand was developed as part of the project "Strengthening the central public capacity in the water field in order to implement stages 2 and 3 of cycle II of the Flood Directive 2007/60/EC - SIPOCA 734" (RO-FLOODS), which is ongoing, benefiting from technical assistance from the World Bank, MMAP and Romanian Waters.