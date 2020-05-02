Investigation by Health Ministry over 20-year-old woman deceased from COVID19

Health minister Nelu Tataru on Saturday in northeastern Iasi confirmed that a 20-year-old woman from the town of Murgeni, Vaslui County is the youngest person in Romania to die from the new coronavirus and announced that an investigation in this case will be kicked off.

"I've talked, it is a patient from Murgeni, Vaslui County, who in addition to obesity had as pathology a mental retardation. It remains as an investigation to see if there was a first case somewhere or if it's a first case in an epidemiological investigation that was mismanaged and treated late. It remains to have an evaluation of each case," the minister of Health said.

Health minister Nelu Tataru was in Iasi on Saturday to check and analyze together with the administrative and medical authorities the evolution of the situation generated by the coronavirus pandemic. A similar visit was covered during the morning in Vaslui County.