Investment Minister Bolos supports development of territorially integrated investments

The Minister of Investments and European Projects, Marcel Bolos, declared in Tulcea, on Friday, that he supports the development of territorially integrated investments (TII) and local action groups (LAG) and mentioned that Romania could have in the 2021-2027 financial year seven TIIs, told Agerpres.

Minister Bolos signed, on Friday, at eastern Tulcea City Hall, the financing contract for a regional project for the development of the water and sewerage infrastructure in the county, which has a total budget of around 250 million euros. During the press conference that followed the event, the minister expressed his displeasure because of the problems reported on the Danube Delta TII activity.

Asked if the Danube Delta TII will continue to operate in the period 2021-2027, the government official mentioned that it will no longer have the same scope.

"This taught us that we must have well-developed implementation capacity, functional structures, avoid unpleasant situations, that the European anti-fraud bodies are looking for us. My advice to those who want to do TIIs, and I support them, is to take care of the implementation mechanisms, because extraordinary opportunities are being lost for certain regions and areas of Romania to develop and, at the same time, for the local communities to have great benefits," the minister also said.

He added that, besides the TII Valea Jiului, five other areas in the country expressed their desire to have such a mechanism.

Regarding the LAG, Bolos mentioned that it reduced its initial allocation for 2021-2027, of 250 million euros, because the performance and implementation capacity were lacking.

"This legislation for both LAGs and TIIs is part of our concern, along with the European Funds Code. I hope that at the beginning of the next year we will put it up for debate and that it will be the rule book on the basis of which we manage the funds. We have these two priorities, LAG and TII," Minister Bolos mentioned.