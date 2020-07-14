 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Investment, only solution to overcome crisis, FinMin Citu says

gov.ro
Florin Cîțu

The massive allocation of budgetary resources to investment, not non-productive expenditures, guarantees a large, non-inflationary economy in the future, Finance Minister Florin Citu wrote Tuesday on Facebook.

"We promised investment and that's what we did. There is only one way out of the crisis: investment! At the same time, the massive allocation of budgetary resources to investment, not to non-productive expenditure, guarantees an economy with a large, non-inflationary economic growth in the future. In the first six months, in the midst of the biggest economic crisis, we did a fantastic thing (for many impossible). We've invested a record amount. The largest amount invested by the Romanian Government in the first six months - 16.1 billion lei (rd 3.324 billion euros). This is what Liberal government means," Citu maintains.

The Ministry of Finance pointed out that "PSD's socialists hold the record of shame - the smallest amounts invested two years in a row (2017 and 2018)".

"Large investment is another argument for which I am rationally optimistic when I talk about the comeback of the economy," Citu stressed.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.