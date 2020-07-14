Investment, only solution to overcome crisis, FinMin Citu says

The massive allocation of budgetary resources to investment, not non-productive expenditures, guarantees a large, non-inflationary economy in the future, Finance Minister Florin Citu wrote Tuesday on Facebook.

"We promised investment and that's what we did. There is only one way out of the crisis: investment! At the same time, the massive allocation of budgetary resources to investment, not to non-productive expenditure, guarantees an economy with a large, non-inflationary economic growth in the future. In the first six months, in the midst of the biggest economic crisis, we did a fantastic thing (for many impossible). We've invested a record amount. The largest amount invested by the Romanian Government in the first six months - 16.1 billion lei (rd 3.324 billion euros). This is what Liberal government means," Citu maintains.

The Ministry of Finance pointed out that "PSD's socialists hold the record of shame - the smallest amounts invested two years in a row (2017 and 2018)".

"Large investment is another argument for which I am rationally optimistic when I talk about the comeback of the economy," Citu stressed.