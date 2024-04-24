Investments in rehabilitation of Bucharest's heating network - 'too few, too slow', PNL's Burduja says

Leader of the National Liberal Party's Bucharest branch Sebastian Burduja, who is running for Bucharest Mayor, is critical of the current local administration for making "too few and too slow" investments in the rehabilitation of the city's district heating network.

Burduja's comments came after a major breakdown occurred Tuesday evening in the heating network operated by Termoenergetica.

Incumbent Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja mentions that the ministry has launched an almost EUR 600 million call for the modernization of district heating networks, but that Bucharest "has not prepared any" project.

He also said that the city can no longer afford to "idle around" for yet another four years and asks the candidates for Bucharest Mayor to specify what projects they envisage for changing the Bucharesters' lives for the better.

"Those in the competition for the Bucharesters' trust must answer a simple question: what will each of us do to change the life of the people of Bucharest for the better?," the leader of PNL Bucharest asks.

He brings to mind that several months ago he presented five solutions "that can cut the Bucharesters' utility bills to half": the rehabilitation of the heating network with non-refundable funds; the merger of power and heat company ELCEN with municipal utility company Termoenergetica; the direct connection of ELCEN to the Transgaz network; the modernization of the Bucharest heat and power plants, which are 50-60 years old; geothermal energy for district heating.