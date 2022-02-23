Investments in transport, analyzed by Minister Dan Vilceanu and European Commissioner Adina Valean

The reforms and investments provided for in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and within the framework of the cohesion policy 2021-2027 in the field of transport were analyzed, on Wednesday, in Brussels, by the Minister of European Investments and Projects Dan Vilceanu and the European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean.

According to a press release issued by AGERPRES, the main topics analyzed focused on the railway strategy, the road safety strategy and the phase of the public procurement procedures for the main investments in the field of transport.

Regarding the railway strategy, the Minister Vilceanu indicated that the implementation of the investment plan and the action plan in the field will be monitored, and the Romanian authorities also rely on the support of the task force from DG MOVE (Directorate General for Mobility and Transport).

At the same time, additional funds are needed for the implementation of the actions in addition to those allocated under the PNRR, the 2021-2027 cohesion policy and the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) instrument, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The draft road safety strategy was recently drawn up by the Ministry of Transport and forwarded to the Recovery and Resilience Task Force (RECOVER)," the statement said.

In this context, Dan Vilceanu underlined the fact that for the Romanian authorities it is essential to have an overview and a clear course of actions in the field, reason for which the opinion of the European partners is also expected.

"As to the public procurement for the main investments in the field of transport financed from European funds, the Romanian official showed that most of the tender procedures have already been launched or are ready to be started", the release reads.

Within the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, funds of 7.6 billion euros are allocated for the transport sector. At the same time, in the cohesion policy 2021-2027, through the Operational Program Transport, an allocation of approximately 4.4 billion euros is currently proposed.