Invoicing period should be monthly for household customers (energy regulator)

The National Regulatory Authority in the Energy Area (ANRE) has published a draft regulation for the supply of electricity to final customers, which provides for a monthly billing period for household customers and for those taken over by last resort suppliers.

Other provisions that are established by this regulation refer to the formula for calculating the electricity supply price, with the breakdown of the components, and in the case of vulnerable customers, paying the invoice in installments, at their request, over a period of at least 3 months or agreed by parties.

The draft regulation also proposes the introduction of the notion of an active customer detailing the rights, obligations, certification and sale of the electricity produced, the rules for the sale of electricity for these customers.

According to the document, if the supplier issues the invoice for an invoicing period longer than that provided for in the contract or established according to the regulations in force, following the customer's request, it is obliged to pay the amounts owed by the final customer in installments, on a period at least equal to the invoicing period for which the invoice was issued.

The project also provides for the updating of the mandatory elements that must be included in a supply contract concluded by a supplier with a final customer, the introduction and updating of the minimum content of all electricity bills, respectively the mandatory information to be included by suppliers in them as well as the detailing and updating of the provider's methods of resolving invoicing complaints.

"The customer is not obliged to pay the invoice for which he/she submitted a complaint to the supplier until the complaint is resolved, and the supplier is obliged to analyze the customer's complaint regarding the issued invoice regardless of whether the invoice was paid or not and to send him/her the result of the analysis, within the terms provided for in the Performance Standard for the electricity supply activity, in force," ANRE points out.AGERPRES