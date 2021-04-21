Ioana Mihaila, USR PLUS nomination for Health Minister (biofile)

On 21 April 2021, USR PLUS proposed Ioana Mihaila, currently Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health, to take over the leadership of this institution. The proposal was submitted to Prime Minister Florin Citu.

Primary endocrinologist Ioana Mihaila was born on November 20, 1980, according to the resume published on the website of the Ministry of Health, ms.ro.

During 1999-2005, she was a student of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Medicine and Pharmacy "Iuliu Hatieganu" in western Cluj-Napoca. She's a graduate in general medicine. She became a specialist doctor in endocrinology after, between 2006 and 2010, she completed training courses in residency at the Endocrinology Clinic of the County Clinical Hospital in Cluj-Napoca, the cited source said.

In June 2008, she obtained the certificate of endocrine ultrasound at the University of Medicine and Pharmacy "Gr. T. Popa" in northeastern Iasi.

Since July 2012, she is an EMPRETEC graduate, an entrepreneurship workshop for small and medium-sized companies, supported by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, funded by the Agency for Small and Medium Companies. In 2017, she graduated from a medical-patient communication course through the "motivational interviewing" technique, supported by the Public Health School at the "Babes-Bolyai" University in Cluj-Napoca.

She practiced as a doctor specializing in endocrinology, became an administrator at Dermalite SRL, carrying out a medical and organizational management activity, was a specialist doctor in endocrinology at the Municipal Hospital of Oradea, according to ro.linkedin.com.

As of July 1, 2014, she is a primary endocrinologist and the coordinator of the medical activity of the Medena Clinic in northwestern Oradea. Between 2018 and 2019, she coordinated, within the Medena Clinic, the preparation for the accreditation process from the National Health Quality Management Authority.

In May 2018, she became a member of the civic organization "Platforma Romania 100", in which she coordinated the project "Medical Caravan", dedicated to providing free medical services to people in rural areas, according to ioanamihailaprimar.ro.

She joined the Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS) on the party's first day of existence on 26 October 2018. She was elected president of the county branch of PLUS Bihor. She coordinated the local campaign of the formation for the 2019 European Parliament elections.

In 2020, she was the USR-PLUS Alliance candidate for Oradea City Hall.

She contributed to the management of the COVID-19 crisis in the USR-PLUS government programme.

On 1 February 2021, Ioana Mihaila was appointed as Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health by a decision of Prime Minister Florin Citu. In this capacity, she coordinated the investment management activities in the Romanian health system from external funds and the elaboration of the health component of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Ioana Mihaila was awarded the "Young Researchers in Endocrinology" Award of the Romanian Society of Endocrinology for her work "Celiac Disease: A Rare Cause of Secondary Hyperparathyroidism", presented at the National Congress of Endocrinology, held in central Sinaia in 2009. She is a member of the Romanian Society of Endocrinology.

She speaks English and French.