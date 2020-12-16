Iohannis: 10,000 doses of COVID vaccine may arrive in Romania between Christmas, New Year

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that a tranche of 10,000 doses of COVID vaccine may arrive in Romania between Christmas and New Year."There is a good chance for the first vaccine to be approved by the European Authority just before Christmas and between Christmas and the New Year the first batch will be distributed. From the information we have now, there will be about 10,000 doses, so it will be a symbolic batch for the symbolic start of vaccination. 10,000 doses are enough for 5,000 people. The next tranche is expected in January and will be used mainly to vaccinate all medical staff, including in nursing homes and and the people that part of the high risk groups", Iohannis specified.
According to the head of state, all EU member states will receive a symbolic batch of COVID vaccine.
"Everyone receives the first symbolic batch, because it is important that all European countries start vaccination at the same time, so that there will be no discussions that some start sooner and others later. It has been decided to send a first symbolic batch, after which a much bigger batch will come in January and will continue in the coming months, until the entire population can be vaccinated," he explained.
The President said that the vaccination campaign was well prepared. "Work is already underway to prepare the first simulations. Vaccination centers, larger vaccination actions, transportation and so on will be simulated," Iohannis added.
He reiterated that vaccination is not mandatory, but it is highly recommended. "It is simply the only solution. There is not other solution if we want to stop having so many sick people, if we want to stop having so many dead people and if we want vulnerable people to have a chance at a life," said President Iohannis.