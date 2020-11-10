Iohannis: 3.5 million doses of flu vaccine ordered to come in installments negotiated by Government

Romania has ordered 3.5 million doses of flu vaccine and they will be delivered in installments to our country, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

"Every month new installments of flu vaccine come to Romania; the old Social Democratic Party (PSD) government had ordered about 1.5 million doses and since the new Liberal government came to office the order has been supplemented and now we are somewhere at 3.5 million doses, that is more than double of what had been ordered before. These doses will come in installments negotiated by the government and it is clear that in pandemic conditions the demand for the flu vaccine is higher, but along the way doses will come to meet this demand," the head of the state told a press conference.