 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Iohannis, about "Sorina" case: I expect all authorities involved to do their job very well

iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday he expects "all the authorities involved to do their job very well" in the "Sorina" case, which he deemed "complicated, with a lot of sadness."

"It is a complicated case, with a lot of sadness and I expect all the authorities involved to do their job well and to solve the matter," the head of state said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

The Craiova Court of Appeal postponed the decision on Thursday for the revision of Sorina's adoption decision, the girl in Baia de Arama, adopted by the Sacarin spouses, with a double citizenship - Romanian and American.

The court postponed the decision on Wednesday, after several documents were submitted in the case file that the magistrates are going to analyze.

Also on Wednesday, the magistrates with the Olt Tribunal declined to the Slatina Court the jurisdiction to resolve the case regarding the request of the Prosecutor General for a presidential order to be issued so as to ban Sorina leaving Romania's territory.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.