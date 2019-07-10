President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday he expects "all the authorities involved to do their job very well" in the "Sorina" case, which he deemed "complicated, with a lot of sadness."

"It is a complicated case, with a lot of sadness and I expect all the authorities involved to do their job well and to solve the matter," the head of state said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

The Craiova Court of Appeal postponed the decision on Thursday for the revision of Sorina's adoption decision, the girl in Baia de Arama, adopted by the Sacarin spouses, with a double citizenship - Romanian and American.

The court postponed the decision on Wednesday, after several documents were submitted in the case file that the magistrates are going to analyze.

Also on Wednesday, the magistrates with the Olt Tribunal declined to the Slatina Court the jurisdiction to resolve the case regarding the request of the Prosecutor General for a presidential order to be issued so as to ban Sorina leaving Romania's territory.