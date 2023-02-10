Iohannis at special EU Council meeting: Migration is a challenge calling for a joint European response

Migration is a challenge that calls for a joint European response, President Klaus Iohannis told the special European Council meeting on Friday, the Presidential Administration said in a release.

He added that although Romania is neither part of any migration route nor a source of secondary movements, it wants to contribute its recognized experience with securing the external EU border and combating illegal migration. As a state on the European Union' external border, Romania got actively involved in identifying constructive and efficient solutions to combat illegal migration.

President Klaus Iohannis reiterated Romania's openness to getting involved in the implementation of the agreed measures, expressing support for the mobilization of EU resources for strengthening border control and surveillance activities, including by high-performance equipment.

"In order to disseminate the recognized best practices in terms of border protection and combating illegal migration and as a contribution to defining faster and more efficient procedures, President Klaus Iohannis expressed readiness to working with the European Commission on a pilot project," the Presidential Administration also said. AGERPRES