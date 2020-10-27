Iohannis: At the moment, we have 3,065 intensive care beds for all patients

As many as 3,065 intensive care beds are currently available to all patients countrywide, on Tuesday said President Klaus Iohannis, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

"At the moment, according to reports in the ICU sections, we have 3,065 intensive care beds for all patients, not just COVID-19, 2,252 mechanical ventilators, 2,756 monitors and a whole range of equipment purchased with various sources of funding. To these are added 5 mobile intensive care units, 2 modular hospitals and a 169-bed ICU module," said the president.

Klaus Iohannis had on Tuesday a meeting to evaluate and present the measures on the management of the COVID-19 epidemic with Minister of Health Nelu Tataru, Vice-President of the Romanian Society of Anesthesia and Intensive Care Dorel Sandesc, and with the Head of the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Section I - Central Military Emergency University Hospital "Carol Davila" Bucharest, Col. Dr. Dan Corneci.

Iohannis showed he wanted to have an applied discussion with recognized experts in intensive care and with the Minister of Health and that they presented him with an analysis of resources from intensive care at the national level.

The head of state stated that the Government has developed a strategy to increase the capacity of intensive care at the national level since the beginning of the pandemic and that during all this time the Ministry of Health has carried out several projects to purchase ventilators, monitors, beds and other equipment for the ICU units.

He exemplified that, between April and October, the increase in the capacity of ventilators in the ICU units was 73% and that by December another 15% will be added.

"This means that, practically, from the beginning of the pandemic until now, the capacity has doubled with regard to ventilators," Iohannis said.

The head of state mentioned that the strategic plan for the next period provides clear stages of implementation and aims to open new intensive care capacities distributed nationally, such as those in Oradea, Constanta, Craiova, in newly built locations intended for intensive care or that will be transformed into intensive care units.

Iohannis stressed that the epidemiological situation at both European and national levels is constantly worsening.

"In the last day alone, we had over 100 Romanians who lost the fight against the virus. A very difficult period awaits us and sustained efforts are needed to keep the epidemic under control," Iohannis warned.