Iohannis: Bringing Queen Mother Helen home, necessary to recover, complete contemporary Romania's values

President Klaus Iohannis delivered a message on Friday on the occasion of the repatriation of the remains of Queen Mother Helen of Romania.

He says the Royal House's attempt to repatriate the remains of Queen Mother Helen of Romania (1896-1982) is "an act of historical justice, a gesture of identity recovery and civic patriotism."Iohannis believes that this national event shows that the Romanian people respect their history and those who have contributed to the becoming of today Romania."Queen Mother Helen is a powerful symbol of dignity, honour and courage and a special paragon of moral conduct in the murky 20th century. After 71 years, she returns home to the land of the country she loved and defended in times of troubles, where she will rest in honour, in the pantheon of the kings and queens of Romania. Bringing her home, next to her son King Mihai I, is not only an act of historical justice and dignity, but a necessary step forward in the recovery and completion of contemporary Romania's values," the head of state's message shows.Iohannis also says that in the turbulent and cruel times that Romania lived through, Queen Helen displayed strength of character and moral clarity."During WWII, the Queen Mother became resolutely involved in rescuing the persecuted, the suffering and tormented Jews and Roma. For her direct part and the self-denial in protecting the oppressed, Queen Mother Helen received posthumously the 'Righteous Among the Nations' honorific. Her exile failed to remove her soul from Romania, staying with her son, King Mihai I, and the Romanian people. Together with Mihai I, Queen Mother Helen opposed the abuses of both the Fascist regime and the Soviet regime and firmly upheld the principles of authentic democracy. Witnessing some troubled times, the queen remained true to the European values deeply rooted in today's Romanian society, led by her belief that her efforts to oppose extremist and irrational actions will not be in vain," says Iohannis.He adds that the Romanian society should make sure that the legacy of Queen Mother Helen will not go to waste."The Romanian society must make sure that the legacy of Queen Mother Helen, a symbol of European Romania, will not go to waste, that she is deservedly honoured, preserved and passed on to future generations, especially from now on, as the Queen returned home," Iohannis concluded. AGERPRES