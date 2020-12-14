 
     
Iohannis: Conditions to designate candidate to form new gov't not met

captură TV
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday, after the first round of consultations with representatives of the parties and political formations represented in Parliament, has said that the conditions for designating a candidate to the prime minister office have not been met yet.

"This first round of consultations has led to a good opinion exchange between the representatives of these formations and myself, nonetheless I can tell you that today the conditions for designating a candidate to form a new government have not been met yet," the head of state said in a press statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

According to the President, at least one more round of consultations is needed.

"Today I even received a few proposals [for prime minister], however I believe at least one more round of consultations is needed until things crystallize," Iohannis said.

President Iohannis on Monday had consultations with representatives of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union - the Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance, the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and those of the national minorities represented in Parliament.

