Iohannis continuing talks, to meet ProRomania, ALDE, PMP, minorities, PNL Mon.; USR, UDMR Tues.(sources)

President Klaus Iohannis continues talks for the appointment of a new prime minister on Monday and Tuesday.

According to political sources, President Klaus Iohannis will meet on Monday Pro Romania Chairman Victor Ponta, Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) national leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, People's Movement Party (PMP) national leader Eugen Tomac, representatives of national minorities and national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban.On Tuesday, the head of state would meet national leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna and national leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor.On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis had talks with parliamentary parties and formations. Representatives for the Social Democratic Party (PSD) did not show up.After consultations, the president said that a caretaker government is needed, adding that he prefers a political one, and most likely it would be of or around PNL.Iohannis said he intended to nominate a prime minister by Tuesday, at the latest, adding that the nominee would not be of PSD."The consultations started today will continue on Monday, maybe Tuesday, in a narrower formula, to clarify what needs to be done and why. But I want everyone to know that I intend to make an appointment quickly. On Monday, perhaps Tuesday, at the latest I will nominate a prime minister who will come before Parliament with a proposal for a government. Let the context of the appointment be very clear: I will not appoint a PSD member, I will not appoint PSD members for the next government," Iohannis added.