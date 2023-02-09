Iohannis conveys to Zelensky Romania's support for peace formula

President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting in Brussels on Thursday, together with a group of European leaders, with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, on the occasion of the extraordinary meeting of the Council European, told Agerpres.

According to the Presidential Administration, President Klaus Iohannis welcomed the presence of his Ukrainian counterpart at the European Council meeting, as an additional proof of European solidarity and unity and close coordination in support of the Ukrainian people in the face of the war started by the Russian Federation.

"The President of Romania emphasized the importance of maintaining European support for Ukraine at all levels, highlighting in this regard the solidarity and multidimensional action of Romania, as a neighboring and friendly state, contributing both on the humanitarian and economic level, as well as in terms of increasing connectivity, facilitating the transport of grain or advancing the European route," the quoted source informs.

The head of state also voiced the need to maintain pressure on the Russian Federation, including by adopting additional sanctions.

"The President of Romania conveyed to President Volodimir Zelensky our country's support for the peace formula," the Presidential Administration said.

According to the cited source, President Zelensky, in turn, conveyed the appreciation of the Ukrainian people for the support offered by the European Union states both bilaterally and at the EU level, and expressed his belief that this support will continue to be as strong.

President Klaus Iohannis and the Prime Ministers of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, Spain, Pedro Sanchez, Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, Italy, Giorgia Meloni, and the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, met on Thursday with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. This was the first group of European leaders that met with the Ukrainian president on the occasion of the extraordinary meeting of the European Council.

The President of Ukraine participated in the extraordinary meeting of the European Council during which he gave a speech.