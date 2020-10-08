Iohannis: COVID-19 pandemic represents for Romania most dramatic period since 1989

President Klaus Iohannis states that the COVID-19 pandemic represents for Romania "the most dramatic period since 1989", pointing out that Romania will continue to adapt for the implementation of the necessary measures to increase management capacity of this crisis both medically and from the perspective of the educational system, of the provision of public services and in terms of increasing economic resilience.

"For Romania, the COVID-19 pandemic represents the most dramatic period since 1989. Against the background of a global uncertainty, especially at the economic level, our country had to adapt in a very short time and will continue to do so, to implement all necessary measures to increase the capacity to manage this crisis both medically and from the perspective of the education system, the provision of public services and especially in terms of increasing economic resilience", says Iohannis in the message presented on Thursday by state advisor Constantin Ionescu during the opening of Bucharest Forum 2020.The head of state brings to mind that, in this difficult context, Romania has recently managed to obtain the status of an emerging capital market.President Iohannis points out that the economic measures needed to overcome the effects of the health crisis must be adapted.Iohannis points out that, according to the National Defence Strategy for 2020-2024, efforts to improve societal resilience and critical infrastructure must be calibrated to respond to new types of threats, including technological developments, and as a result, a central role being given to collaboration on multiple levels: public-private, citizen-community and civil-military.He says that guaranteeing a high-performing, dynamic and competitive economic environment in terms of investment and entrepreneurship, as well as the stability and sustainability of public finances is another priority objective, just as stimulating smart, sustainable and inclusive growth in Romania is mandatory for ensuring prosperity of citizens.