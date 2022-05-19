Iohannis: Current reality determines us to further consolidate NATO defence in Black Sea region

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday said that the current reality, determined by Russia's war against Ukraine, makes the allied states go further in the common efforts to consolidate NATO defence in the Black Sea region.

President Iohannis is paying a visit, together with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, 1st Training Battalion "Olt" from Caracal."The Russian Federation's war against Ukraine has us facing a new strategic reality. We have reacted and we will continue to react of a unitary, brave and determined manner within NATO, by strengthening the deterrence and defence posture on the Eastern Flank, especially in the Black Sea region. Our common decisions and actions within the North Atlantic Alliance, your presence here, included, prove the determination and operativity defining NATO and ourselves, as allies. In 2014, after the illegal annexation of the Crimean Peninsula by the Russian Federation, we have stated together the wide process of adapting the Alliance to a volatile and unpredictable security environment," the head of state said.He added that in that context the bases were set for a robust presence of NATO on the Eastern Flank, in the land, air and maritime areas - the Forward Presence - and a series of structures were established and put into operation on Romania's soil, including the South-East Multinational Brigade of Craiova, which was joined by the Portuguese military."The current reality, much more brutal than that of 2014, determines us to go further in our common efforts of consolidating NATO's defence in the Black Sea region," Iohannis highlighted.The President voiced conviction that at the NATO Summit in Madrid in June there would be decided new common effort directions and new substantial commitment would be assumed for the consistent resetting of the allied deterrence and defence posture on the Eastern Flank on a medium and long term, to the benefit of global security.The head of state thanked Prime Minister Costa for the presence of Portuguese military in Romania."Romanians appreciate the solidarity you are proving through your commitment of joining our servicemen and the other allies within the South-East Multinational Brigade. We are thus consolidating the security of the Black Sea region and the Euro-Atlantic space. Romania and Portugal are successfully getting coordinated to consolidate defence on the Southern Flank as well. (...) Dear allied military, thanks to you, the Alliance is efficient in improving our common security. Together with the other allies present in Romania, including NATO Response Force troops, you offer the example of a prompt and solid reaction of the Alliance to the changes in the security environment," President Klaus Iohannis said. AGERPRES