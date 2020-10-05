Iohannis: Deeply attached to the European unity, Romania represents a staunch and reliable partner of Germany's

As a country that is deeply attached to the ideal of European unity, Romania is a staunch and reliable partner of Germany's, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday at a German Unity Day celebration in Bucharest.

"I would like to thank Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for his words of praise for the co-operation between Romania and Germany and to assure him that Romania, as a country that is deeply attached to the ideal of European unity, Romania is a staunch and reliable partner of Germany's in Central and Eastern Europe. I am looking forward to the federal president's visit to Bucharest as soon as conditions permit," he said.Iohannis quoted Chancellor Konrad Adenauer as saying: "We all live under the same sky, but we don't all have the same horizon.""The reunification of the German nation on October 3, 1990, was an important contribution to the common European future. We owe it to ourselves to continue to building a common future for our citizens, in the spirit of co-operation, solidarity and cohesion, all that defines our European design," the president said.He added that the "excellent and solid" relationship between Romania and Germany "has evolved continuously and dynamically, having a truly strategic nature now.""This year's celebration of 30 years since the reunification of Germany, as well as the marking, last year, of the same anniversary since the fall of the Berlin Wall, are essential historical landmarks of the German people, but also of a democratic, united, open and strong Europe," said Iohannis.He also mentioned the importance of the Romanian community in Germany and of the German community in Romania.At the same time, Iohannis said that, currently, the presidency of the Council of the European Union is held by Germany."We appreciate the commitment and contribution of the German presidency of the Council of the European Union to consolidating the European design. Rest assured that you will continue to have a close partner in Romania to achieve the goal. We need a united, prosperous, secure Europe closer to its citizens, with a stronger global profile," said Iohannis.He mentioned the economic recovery package adopted by EU leaders this summer."The agreement, of historic importance, will significantly support the economies of the member states affected by the health crisis and will contribute to the consolidation of the European project," the head of state said.He also added that "the protection of citizens, freedoms and European values is a key objective of the European Union's future actions, as we are facing a growing number of threats both inside and outside the borders of the European Union.""I am convinced that a strong union - both internally and globally - will continue to bring prosperity and security to its citizens, will continue to innovate and meet technological challenges, to be a competitive economic player and to have a recognized impact globally while also being a model for democracy," said Iohannis.