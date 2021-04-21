Iohannis: Easter Eve, movement restrictions to be lifted, we won't get involved in way services are held

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Wednesday that during Easter Eve, the movement restrictions imposed by the context of the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted, highlighting that the authorities will not interfere in the way religious services will be organized.

"We are all getting prepared for the big celebration of the Resurrection of Our Lord and I want us to be very well prepared, not just at home, but I want us to be well prepared in society. And I can say now a few certain things that were discussed with the representatives of the Church, especially the representatives of the Orthodox Church. During Easter Eve, the movement restrictions will be lifted, so Christians will be able to participate in the Resurrection services. There will be no need for statements, they will simply go to church. So, I repeat, during Easter Eve, each Christian can go to church, if he/she wishes. The church will organize the service as is tradition. We will not interfere in the way the services will be organized. We all know that the first part is held outside, after which some enter the Church. Christians go to church to receive the holy light, to take the Easter holy bread and I wish that, too, and this is how we will organize things, so that everything can be carried out in peace and good order," Iohannis said.

The president reminded that these matters are already laid down in the Government Decision regarding the ongoing state of alert and added that there will be no amendments to these regulations.