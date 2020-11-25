Iohannis: Elections are held everywhere, including in quarantined localities; unrestricted access to vote

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that parliamentary elections are being held across the country, including in quarantined localities, noting that there will be no restrictions and that every Romanian will have the right to go to the constituency to which they belong.

"Quarantine means that in that locality all travel that can be avoided should be abandoned and elections do not fall into this category. It is very good for everyone to know that elections are organized everywhere, including in quarantined localities. Every Romanian has the right to go and vote in the constituency to which they belong. There will be no restrictions, either in the quarantined localities, or in other localities," Iohannis told a news conference.

The head of state specified that the polling stations will be prepared for the Romanians to vote unrestricted, with the observance of the protection measures.