Iohannis: Endorsement of Administrative Code through OUG, serious attempt to entire administrative system

The endorsement of the Administrative Code through a Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG, ed. n.) is a serious attempt to the entire administrative system in Romania, on Tuesday said President Klaus Iohannis, according to a release by the Presidential Administration.

"The PSD (main at rule Social Democratic Party, ed. n.) wants to strongly demonstrate that to defy the Romanians is number one priority of this gov't. After endorsing the Administrative Code through an OUG, Romania's President, Mr. Klaus Iohannis signals that after two years during which the PSD tried by all means to kneel the Judiciary for the sake of some corrupt people, now the PSD wants to ruin the Administration for the sake of the local barons. It is extremely serious that an essential law such as the Administrative Code that engulfs hundreds of regulations currently included in several pieces of legislation, and which basically represents the legal ground of the public administration in Romania, has been endorsed by the Government via an Emergency Ordinance. The OUG is a tool explicitly provided within the Constitution for extraordinary situations only, the regulation of which cannot be delayed," the Presidential Administration's release reads.