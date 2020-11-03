 
     
Iohannis: Experts do not think election should be postponed

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Klaus Iohannis coroana

Experts do not think the December general election should be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Klaus Iohannis said at a news conference on Tuesday.

He mentioned to the point the ongoing US presidential election.

"At the moment we are not considering the postponement of the election and the experts do not think postponing it is necessary. We can see what is happening in the world. Even today, as I've said, elections are taking place in the United States of America, a country that unfortunately is much harder hit by the pandemic than Romania," said Iohannis.

He added that the developments in the ongoing pandemic should be seen as a whole.

"We cannot relate to a certain number, but we must see the whole development and take those measures that allow us to control the spread of the pandemic and then surely the election will be possible," Iohannis said.

