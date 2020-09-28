Iohannis: For Romania to modernise, PSD era must definitively end

For Romania to modernise, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) era must definitively end, President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday and urged democratic parties "to continue the dialogue".

"For Romania to modernise, the PSD era must definitively end. The victory of the right in the local elections is a particularly important one, without precedent, but it is but a stage win. I encourage democratic parties to continue the dialogue in order to give Romanians confidence in the prospect of a strong, responsible governing team with solutions for Romania's development," the president said in a press statement held at the Cotroceni Palace a day after the local elections.

He stressed that the National Liberal Party (PNL) had a "historic score" at the local election, "the best electoral performance in 30 years."

"Congratulations, today you are the largest party in Romania, you have gained credibility through work and the responsibility with which you have assumed the management of the worst crisis Romania is going through. The vote the Romanians gave you yesterday also shows that successful Liberal administrations are examples that people want taken up in as many localities as possible," the president told the Liberals.

He also said that "for USR-PLUS [Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity] Alliance, a young formation, at the beginning of the road, is also a very good score".

"Congratulations, you have proven that perseverance and well-trained projects can strengthen you as a party and provide you with an important place on the political scene," he told the USR PLUS alliance representatives.

Iohannis said Sunday's vote "was one of seriousness in public life, for mature politicians and competent administrators."

"It is also a clear signal from citizens that only through the collaboration and future of right-wing formations, Romania has a chance to modernise and develop," the president added.