Iohannis: Freezing of public sector salaries - fair; Less money in budget

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the freezing of public sector salaries is a fair measure, given the current economic crisis, as there is less money in the budget.

"The freezing of salaries seems fair to me. We are in full pandemic, we are in an economic crisis, we are in the phase of trying to end this epidemic with vaccinations and restrictions, but we must be very aware that the economy has suffered and shrunk. The conclusion is simple: there is less money in the budget. The obvious conclusion: there can be no question of increasing public sector salaries in 2021 until we exit economic crisis. It is a simple conclusion, we are not talking about austerity because salaries and pensions are not cut, the pensioners remain with the increase that was decided last autumn, but, unfortunately, when there is an economic crisis, we cannot talk about increases in the area of public sector staff. I can understand there are dissatisfied people. People expected, after a pandemic year, with many sacrifices, to return to normalcy and increased salaries, but things must be seen as they are," the head of state told a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace.

He said that salaries and pensions will be be increased when Romania emerges from the economic crisis."I am convinced that this year we will emerge from the economic crisis," Iohannis said.The head of state reminded that pensions have increased."The approved increase remains in force, so pensions have increased and will remain so," the head of state added.